CNN parent suspends marketing spending on CNN+, lays off finance chief - Axios
Apr. 19, 2022
- More bad news for CNN+ - the news streaming service that's not even a month old, and has spent even less time under the umbrella of new parent Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD -1.6%).
- WBD has suspended all external marketing spending for the service, Axios reports, and the company has laid off longtime CNN Chief Financial Officer Brad Ferrer.
- Ferrer has been replaced by Discovery's CFO for streaming and international, Neil Chugani, as part of a broader finance team restructuring, according to the report.
- The new developments track some decidedly low uptake for the service so far. It has about 150,000 subscribers, and last week CNBC reported that fewer than 10,000 were daily users.
- Unsurprisingly, more high-level positions at WarnerMedia across various business functions are set to be cut and streamlined in the coming weeks, after David Zaslav took the helm of WBD with the completion of the AT&T/Discovery transaction.
- CNN's new leader, Chris Licht, doesn't officially even begin his tenure atop the network until May 2. The quick moves are frustrating some execs who see CNN+ as an eventual lifeline for the news network, Axios says.
- That comes alongside expectations that CNN will slash investment in the CNN+ service by hundreds of millions of dollars.