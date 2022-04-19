Crypto exchange Bitfinex back up and running after 'issues' cause brief trading halt

Apr. 19, 2022 12:42 PM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex said Tuesday that it "temporarily" halted trading after "issues" with its platform, according to the company's Twitter post.
  • The exchange was nonoperational for about two hours starting around 7:00 a.m. ET, according to its website. All funds were kept safe.
  • ​​“A minor glitch occurred during an internal server update,” a Bitfinex spokesperson told CoinDesk via email. “As a precautionary measure, and given that current market conditions are not volatile, we paused trading to investigate further. Trading has now resumed.”
  • Looking at crypto prices, bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.6%) is rising to $41.33K in midday trading and ethereum (ETH-USD +5.7%) is climbing to $3.10K.
  • In January, Bitfinex said it will get Polygon funds to sponsor staking rewards.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.