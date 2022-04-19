Crypto exchange Bitfinex back up and running after 'issues' cause brief trading halt
Apr. 19, 2022 12:42 PM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex said Tuesday that it "temporarily" halted trading after "issues" with its platform, according to the company's Twitter post.
- The exchange was nonoperational for about two hours starting around 7:00 a.m. ET, according to its website. All funds were kept safe.
- “A minor glitch occurred during an internal server update,” a Bitfinex spokesperson told CoinDesk via email. “As a precautionary measure, and given that current market conditions are not volatile, we paused trading to investigate further. Trading has now resumed.”
- Looking at crypto prices, bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.6%) is rising to $41.33K in midday trading and ethereum (ETH-USD +5.7%) is climbing to $3.10K.
