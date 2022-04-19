Atlas Sand is said preparing for IPO that could value oilfield services firm at $3B

Apr. 19, 2022 12:45 PM ETEE, SNDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Frac Sand Processing Facility Construction Aerial

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

  • Atlas Sand, the oilfield services company from oil and gas tycoon Bud Brigham, is said exploring and initial public offering.
  • Atlas Sand hired Goldman Sachs to start preparations for an IPO, that could value the company at between $2 billion and $3 billion, including debt, according to a Reuters report.
  • An Atlas IPO would be the first buy a U.S. frac and sand company since Smart Sand (SND) went public in 2016, according to Reuters.
  • The Atlas IPO news comes after LNG services provider Excelerate Energy (EE) went public last week, raising $384 million.
