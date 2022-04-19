Hot Stocks: JNJ, CFG rise on earnings; SMCI raises guidance; XRAY terminates CEO

Earnings news remained a key catalyst in Tuesday's midday action. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Citizens Financial (CFG) both showed strength after the release of their respective quarterly reports.

Meanwhile, raised guidance prompted shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to expand their value by a fifth.

Looking at one of the day's standout decliners, Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) posted a double-digit percentage decline after terminating its CEO and issuing disappointing guidance.

Gainers

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gained ground in intraday trading following the release of a mixed earnings report. The company's revenue growth of 5% fell short of expectations. However, investors focused on a better-than-expected profit, sending the stock higher by about 3%.

In addition, JNJ suspended the sales guidance for its COVID vaccine, citing a global supply surplus. The company also pointed to uncertainty in demand as the pandemic passes.

Earnings news also gave a boost to Citizens Financial (CFG). Shares rose about 7% after the company revealed better-than-expected results, with revenue basically flat with last year at $1.65B.

CFG also issued an upbeat forecast, saying it now sees net interest income for 2022 of $5.7B to $5.9B. In addition, the company projects that average loans will rise by 20%-22%.

Elsewhere, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) showed strength in midday trading as well, bolstered by a raised forecast. The stock rose almost 21% after the company boosted its outlook amid strong customer demand.

SMCI said it now expects non-GAAP EPS of $1.40-$1.50, compared to its earlier target of $0.70-$0.90. Analysts were looking for a figure around $0.80.

Decliner

A major executive shakeup sent Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) spiraling. The dental equipment maker dropped nearly 13% after announcing that it has terminated its CEO, Don Casey.

The company said board member John Groetelaars will take over as interim CEO, while the company has hired an executive search firm to find a permanent replacement. XRAY also gave an adjusted EPS forecast that was below the amount predicted by market analysts.

