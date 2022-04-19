What to expect from United Airlines Q1 2022 Earnings after Delta tops estimates?
Apr. 19, 2022 12:52 PM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)DALBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$4.22 (+43.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.68B (+138.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect the company's load factor to rise Y/Y but to be flat sequentially.
- Over the last 2 years, UAL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- On April 13 peer Delta (DAL) exceeded consensus mark in Q1. The company sees Q2 capacity to be ~84% vs. 2Q19; Total Revenue growth of 93% to 97% vs. 2Q19; Adjusted Net Debt of ~$20B down from Q1 net debt of $20.9B.
- UAL has topped consensus mark in Q4 and guided Q1 capacity to be down 16% to 18% vs. 1Q19, total operating revenue decline of 20% to 25% Y/Y, CASM-ex up 14% to 15% Y/Y, fuel price of approximately $2.51 per gallon.
- On April 18, UBS analyst Myles Walton has downgraded UAL shares to neutral from buy as airline’s expansion plans are facing “visible headwinds” and the stock has already priced in strong bookings. PT set to $51, implies more than 10% increase from the current market price.
- Wall Street analysts screens the stock with buy rating whereas SA quant rating says hold.
- UAL has outperformed the broader market index since the beginning of 2022:
- Airline stocks higher on Tuesday as the U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled the federal mask mandate on public transportation, trains, and planes unlawful, sparking a slew of policy updates from airline carriers.
