Apr. 19, 2022 12:57 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • In its efforts to boost its deal-making capabilities in Southeast Asia, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is hiring senior investment bankers in Singapore.
  • Bloomberg cites sources familiar to the matter that the firm has hired Chua Hui Yin from JPMorgan Chase to cover corporate finance and execution, as well as Oversea-Chinese Banking's Andrew Teo for Singapore investment banking.
  • In contrast to a drop in global offerings, Southeast Asian companies raised $2.7B in IPOs this year which is a 17.5% growth from prior year.
  • In late March, IPOs in Q1 raised $65B worldwide compared with $219B in year ago quarter.
  • Four of the seven mega IPOs in 1Q22 globally were listed in the Asia-Pacific region including two of the quarter’s largest IPOs by proceeds.
  • PT Bukalapak.com raised $1.5B in a Jakarta listing which made it the biggest IPO in Southeast Asia by an e-commerce firm.
  • An Ernst & Young report cited by Malaysian Reserve, Malaysia's equity market was leading other Asian markets in IPO proceeds amount during Q1 compared to 57% decline in proceeds.
  • Malaysia exchange could raise $362M through only five IPOs while Indonesia was leading in number of deals with 12 IPOs raising $219M.
