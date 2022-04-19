Okta jumps 7% as company says data breach 'significantly smaller' than first thought

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares jumped on Tuesday after the identity and access management software company said the impact from its January 2022 data breach was "significantly smaller" than first believed.

In a blog post, David Bradbury, Okta's Chief Security Officer, said that the threat "actively controlled" a single workstation, used by a Sitel support engineer with access to Okta resources.

Bradbury added that the control of the workstation lasted 25 consecutive minutes on January 21.

The hacker was able to access two active customer tenants in the SuperUser application and view "limited additional information" in other apps, such as Slack or Jira, that cannot be used to perform actions in Okta.

"The threat actor was unable to successfully perform any configuration changes, MFA or password resets, or customer support 'impersonation' events," Bradbury explained, while adding that the hacker was not able to "authenticate directly to any Okta accounts."

Okta (OKTA) shares rose more than 7.5% to $150.51 on back of the news.

Upon first announcing the data breach, Okta (OKTA) said as many as 366 customers could have been impacted.

Last week, Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Okta (OKTA) but kept the firm's overweight rating, noting that the fallout from the data breach would not "materially impact" the company's revenue growth.