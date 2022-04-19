Growth or value? Now you can buy both, says Marko Kolanovic

High-profile analyst Marko Kolanovic told investors Tuesday that the current market dynamics have created a rare situation where they can find stocks that show the attributes of both growth and value.

"One can ... construct a 'barbell portfolio' of traditional growth (e.g., tech, biotech, innovation) and traditional value stocks (e.g., metals, mining) that currently have favorable attributes across most traditional factors," the JPMorgan chief global markets strategist said in a note to investors.

Kolanovic noted that this strategy "is rarely the case and currently possible" because several market trends are happening at the same time, including a commodity supercycle and "divergent" monetary policy. He added that the "very large selloff" in speculative and growth names earlier in the year also played into the present conditions.

As examples, Kolanovic pointed to sectors like energy and mining, which in the past have acted as "value traps." However, in the current commodity environment, these firms are showing growing earnings and therefore fit the profile of a growth stock.

Meanwhile, the JPMorgan strategist pointed to pockets of traditional growth stocks, which sold off earlier in the year and "are now starting to have positive value scores."

"An example is China technology stocks and ADRs, many of which trade at all-time low multiples and hence rank highly on both value and growth factors," Kolanovic.

Looking for more from Marko Kolanovic? Earlier this month, he recommended taking some profits in stocks.