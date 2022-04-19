Green Brick Partner (NYSE:GRBK) stock's 35% decline during Q1 accounted for more than Greenlight Capital's loss in its long equities portfolio. The long portfolio lost 7% during the quarter, according to the fund's Q1 letter seen by Seeking Alpha.

For the quarter, David Einhorn's fund, which also takes short positions and invests in index hedges, climbed 4.4% during a period when the S&P 500 dropped 4.6%.

Greenlight isn't abandoning Green Brick (GRBK), though. The letter blames the stock's decline on investors' fears that the housing market is due for a crash. The fund disagrees, pointing to the stark differences between the housing market in 2006 and its current situation.

Before the financial crisis, homebuilders overbuilt and were highly levered and the new construction was financed with "very loose underwriting standards," the letter said. By contrast, there's still a housing shortage, construction is being constrained by material and labor shortages, and homebuilders "are not sitting on speculative inventory to be liquidated into a hypothetical downturn."

While higher mortgage rates will hurt demand at some point, "some decrease in demand is unlikely to pose a serious risk to earnings, let alone balance sheets," the letter said.

"Speaking of rising interest rates, it is difficult to find a company that we think benefits more from rising rates than Brighthouse Financial (BHF)," according to the letter. After about five years of BHF being at the mercy of low interest rates, the capital sensitivity is now expected to help the stock.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the interest rate increase through the end of March alone will add $2B to Brighthouse's (BHF) distributable earnings over the next five years, a significant number relative to the company's $4B market capitalization. Greenlight said the $2B increase would translate to about an additional $26 per share.

In addition, Brighthouse (BHF) now has the opportunity to reduce its interest rate risk by either hedging or by transferring risk of its legacy business to a third party reinsurer, the letter notes. The company is also taking advantage of the increasing discount to book value by repurchasing shares.

Greenlight expects the improved environment will allow the company to accelerate share repurchases, a plan it encourages Brightouse (BHF) to pursue.

Earlier, International Seaways (INSW) gains after Einhorn's Greenlight takes stake, exits Jack in the Box (JACK), EchoStar (SATS).