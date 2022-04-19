Motorola Solutions acquires Calipsa, a provider of cloud-native advanced video analytics

Apr. 19, 2022

  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on Tuesday said it had acquired Calipsa, a London, UK-based provider of AI-powered video analytics for real-time security.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • According to MSI, Calipsa's platform enables businesses to enhance their security with AI-powered analytics that verify alarms, enable content-based searches, detect tampering and assess the health of cameras in real time.
  • MSI's acquisition of Calipsa is the company's second this year of a London-based provider of video security and analytics, following the acquisition of Ava Security in early March.
  • MSI stock +1.1% to $232.51 in afternoon trade.
