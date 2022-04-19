KemPharm stock rises ~8% amid start of dosing in phase 1 trial of SDX

  • KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) said the first person was dosed in a phase 1 trial evaluating relative cardiovascular safety of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) compared to immediate-release and long-acting formulations of Ritalin (racemic methylphenidate), a commonly prescribed central nervous system (CNS) stimulant.
  • The company said SDX, its proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient in KP1077, which KemPharm is developing as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare sleep disorder.
  • "The intent of this clinical trial is to collect additional data to support the ongoing development of our SDX-based product candidates, in particular, KP1077, and further differentiate SDX from other methylphenidate-based products," said KemPharm's President and CEO Travis Mickle.
  • The phase 1 open-label trial will enroll up to 15 volunteers.
  • The company said it expects to file an investigational new drug application for KP1077 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as this quarter.
  • If the application is accepted, the company plans to begin a phase 2 trial of of KP1077 in patients with IH later this year and a second study in patients with narcolepsy as early as H2 2022.
