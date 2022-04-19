Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 6.5% after it beat expectations on top and bottom lines Tuesday with its first-quarter earnings, with broad revenue gains backing up strength in its core commercial service business.

Revenues overall grew by 15% to $168.2 million, with service revenue (the biggest portion at 75% of total) growing 9% year-over-year.

The company swung to net income of $2.8 million from a year-ago loss of $5.2 million. Operating EBITDA jumped to $103.2 million from a year-ago $89.8 million, with a margin of 61%.

Commercial service revenue (which made up 59% of total) rose 10%, mainly on increased revenues from Internet of Things, voice and data, and broadband services.

Government service revenue stepped up to $26.5 million. Equipment revenue rose 41% to $33.7 million. And Engineering & Support revenues rose 30% to $8.4 million.

In operating metrics, Iridium wrapped the quarter with 1.781 million total billable subscribers (with growth driven by commercial Internet of Things), up from 1.723 million last quarter, and 1.518 million a year ago.

As for capital returns, CEO Matt Desch said "cash flow remains very strong," and after the company's announced plans for up to $600 million in buybacks since February 2021, it's still pursuing that "opportunistically" as the market allows.

It reiterated its full-year outlook for 2022, including operating EBITDA landing between $400 million and $410 million.