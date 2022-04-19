Sono Group is up more than 60% because it booked its first revenue

  • Sono Group N.V. (SEV +69.6%) skyrocketed after the company announced financial results for the financial year 2021.
  • CEO Laurin Hahn highlighted that SEV achieved major milestones on its growth path and is scaling up the Sono Solar business.
  • Of note, deliveries to B2B customers in the last months have helped the company generate its first revenue.
  • The solar electric vehicle upstart also said it collected over 16,700 direct consumer reservations by year-end 2021. As of March 31 of this year, the Sion has over 17,000 reservations with an average down payment of €2,390 net and equivalent net sales volume of €368M, assuming that all reservations result in sales.
  • Dig in further on the Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) N.V. earnings report.
