Sono Group is up more than 60% because it booked its first revenue
Apr. 19, 2022 1:50 PM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sono Group N.V. (SEV +69.6%) skyrocketed after the company announced financial results for the financial year 2021.
- CEO Laurin Hahn highlighted that SEV achieved major milestones on its growth path and is scaling up the Sono Solar business.
- Of note, deliveries to B2B customers in the last months have helped the company generate its first revenue.
- The solar electric vehicle upstart also said it collected over 16,700 direct consumer reservations by year-end 2021. As of March 31 of this year, the Sion has over 17,000 reservations with an average down payment of €2,390 net and equivalent net sales volume of €368M, assuming that all reservations result in sales.
