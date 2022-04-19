Coeptis Therapeutics (OTCPK:COEP) plans to merge with SPAC Bull Horn Holdings (BHSE) and uplist its shares to Nasdaq.

The deal is expected to close in Q3, subject to shareholder approval by both companies. COEP shareholders will receive equity valued at around $175M in Bull Horn, subject to adjustements.

The combined company will be called Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol COEP.

COEP currently trades OTC. As of Tuesday, the biotech company had a market capitalization of approximately $184M, according to Dow Jones data.

COEP has been developing cell-based treatments and related diagnostics for cancers that over-express the CD38 protein. The company has been developing the products with VyGen-Bio, a majority owned subsidiary of Vycellix led by researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet.

