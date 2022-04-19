Can demand recovery drive strong Q1 results for Kinder Morgan?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, Apr. 20, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.27 (-55% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $3.65B (-29.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Updates on outlook amid stabilized production and recovery in energy demand will be of interest, as well as the Ukraine war's impact on operations.

KMI posted Q4 earnings that were largely in-line with Street view, helped by higher transported volumes of gasoline and jet fuel.

Ruby Pipeline - a JV between KMI and Pembina Pipeline (PBA) - recently filed for bankruptcy. Counsel for Ruby Pipeline's creditors raised concerns that KMI and PBA will try to maintain control over the company.

In other news, KMI reportedly asked FERC not to apply a tough new climate standard to pipeline and LNG projects under review as this could stop projects cold.

FERC later said it will delay requirements to consider greenhouse gas emissions before approving projects.

Wolfe Research last week downgraded KMI to Underperform, saying it offers good exposure to high quality interstate gas pipelines but also to lower quality businesses.

SA contributor The Value Portfolio, rating KMI Buy, said it has a unique asset portfolio and is opportunistically spending on growth.

KMI stock gained 20.4% YTD and 6.6% in 6 months. While KMI outperformed the S&P 500 index, it underperformed the S&P 500 Energy index.