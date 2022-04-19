Will Procter & Gamble FQ3 earnings hit a bump amid rising costs or bounce over on rising products demand?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.69B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Home and health care brands are seen supporting the company's top-line.
- Investors will also seek the company's opinion on price inflation effect on its products demand and also the financial impact of cutting back on Russia product sales.
- The company's pricing power should be able to ease pressure on its bottom line from higher costs and supply constraints.
- In mid-April, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 5%; while below indicates the company's dividend summary marking, dividend estimates indicate a rising consensus yield over the next two years based in analysts estimates:
- The company sees price increases to continue throughout 2022 leading to high profitability and improved margins despite labor, freight, and raw materials costs keep surging.
- In March last week, Procter & Gamble saw a Truist upgrade to Buy from Hold with PT raised to $175 from $165; analysts indicated the company's focus on product superiority and consumers has accelerated migration to trusted brands over the past two years which will enable the company to better navigate the current inflationary environment.
- PG reaffirmed its FY22 for the second time in past quarter, continuing to expect EPS growth of +3-6% Y/Y and FY22 revenue growth of +3-4%.
- The company noted that it expects $2.6B in higher commodity and freight costs for FY22, up from $2.3B initially forecasted in Q1; total inflationary headwinds are expected to dent FY22 earnings by $1.10/share compared to FY21.
- Notably, prices for all 13 commodities that Barclays tracks for personal- and household goods companies rose in March, the first month to full indicate the Russia invasion effects.
- In past 6-months trading, the stock has gained ~12% and is moving closer to its 52-week high levels; Wall Street Analysts have a Buy rating on the stock.
- The company stands at a A+ Profitability grade with the following metrics:
- SA Contributor Chuck Walston analyses PG today ahead of its earnings if its a buy, sell or hold?
- PG results would be like setting the stage from (KMB) and (CHD) earnings scheduled for Apr. 22 and Apr.28 respectively.