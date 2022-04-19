Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) expects Q2 adjusted preprovision net revenue to increase in the high single digits "with possible upside" from the Q1 level, Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible said during the bank's earnings call.

Q1 adjusted PPNR was $2.23B, down from $2.46B in Q4 2021.

The bank expects core net interest margin to increase ~7-10 basis points due to the Federal Reserve's March interest rate hike and a projected 50 bps hike in May.

Truist (TFC) expects that net interest income and net interest margin bottomed in Q1 "and should increase throughout the year based on the forward curve," Bible said.

For the year outlook, the company expects adjusted revenue growth of 3%-4% vs. last year, with the mix of revenue growth now "tilted more towards net interest income." That would represent a 6%-7% core revenue growth rate when excluding the decline in PPP and purchase accounting, the CFO said.

Consistent with previous guidance, Truist (TFC) expects a mid-single-digit decline in service charges during 2022 on the elimination of certain overdraft-related fees and the introduction of Truist One Banking.

Adjusted noninterest expense is expected to be at the high end of 1%-2% increase for the year, due to its Kensington Vanguard acquisition.

"The first quarte was the peak for our merger-related costs and now we are projecting less than $400M for the rest of the year and none in 2023," Bible said.

In addition, Truist (TFC) is still targeting positive operating leverage on a GAAP and adjusted basis in 2022, which is "somewhat dependent" on interest rates and market conditions. It also still expects net charge-off ratio of 30-40 bps for the year.

Truist (TFC) stock is falling 1.7% in Tuesday midafternoon trading.

