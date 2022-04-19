Alphamin Resources gains on report of potential sale

Apr. 19, 2022 2:24 PM ETAlphamin Resources Corp. (AFMJF)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Alphamin Resources (OTCPK:AFMJF) jumped 9% on a report that the tin miner has begun a potential sale of the company.
  • The TSX-listed company is working with boutique firm Cutfield Freeman & Co. and has sent out materials to possible bidders, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Alphamin has a market cap of about C$1.44 billion ($1.14 billion).
  • Alphamin (AFMJF) may see interest from Chinese bidders as well as private equity firms, Bloomberg said.
  • The report comes after Alphamin (AFMJF) announced in November that it was starting a strategic review to explore alternatives, including a potential sale.
