Booking Holdings price target raised to $3,210 at Tigress Financial

Apr. 19, 2022 2:32 PM ETBKNGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm's price target on Booking Holdings (BKNG +0.8%) to $3,210 from $3,150.
  • It also reiterates a Strong Buy rating on the shares as the "massive recovery" in global travel is driving improving booking trends and strong growth in hotel nights booked, airline tickets, and rental cars.
  • The significant recovery in Europe, in particular, is benefiting Booking as this is the company's most profitable region.
  • Since the start of 2022, Booking Holdings shares fell around 9.9% and over a period of one year shares were down around 9.8%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock, Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Hold.
