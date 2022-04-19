Zoom Video shares get 5% lift on release of new hybrid work technology

Apr. 19, 2022 2:30 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

Video Conferencing Software Zoom Goes Public On Nasdaq Exchange

Kena Betancur/Getty Images News

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares climbed more than 5% Tuesday as the company unveiled what it said is a new "digital canvas" for better collaboration between hybrid work teams.
  • Zoom (ZM) said its new Zoom Whiteboard is designed to be a "visual collaboration tool" that will let remote workers have a more realistic experience that is similar to being in an in-person working environment. The new Zoom Whiteboard is designed to integrate with other Zoom (ZM) offerings such as Zoom Meetings, Zoom Rooms for Touch devices.
  • For the year-to-date, Zoom (ZM) shares are down more than 39%. Last month, Zoom (ZM) got a lift as Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan raised his rating on the company's shares to buy from hold on the belief the the stock price could rise 30% over its current levels in the coming months.
