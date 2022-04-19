Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) said Tuesday it launched a collaboration with natural gas midstream companies, methane detection technology providers, and academic institutions to implement quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions along its supply chain.

Cheniere (LNG) said the midstream QMRV work will be conducted by emissions researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Texas, and the measurement protocol designed by Cheniere (LNG) will be field tested at facilities operated by the participating companies, which include Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams (WMB), MPLX (MPLX), DT Midstream (DTM), and Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP).

Cheniere (LNG) also is a participant in the program through the 94-mile, 1.5B cf/day Creole Trail pipeline connecting Sabine Pass LNG with a number of interstate pipelines, as well as the Gillis compressor station.

"This first-of-its-kind R&D project will investigate emissions performance at multiple midstream facilities not just by short-duration spot checks, but over several months, employing multiple monitoring technologies at multiple scales," according to Dan Zimmerle, the principal investigator on the project from Colorado State.

