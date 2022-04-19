Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX gets more funding at $1.25B valuation
Apr. 19, 2022
- India-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX raises $135M in a series D funding round, valuing the company at $2.15B, according to a statement Tuesday.
- The financing round, which was led by Pantera Capital and Steadview Capital, makes CoinDCX the highest valued digital asset firm in India, Co-Founder and CEO Sumit Gupta highlighted.
- Coinbase (COIN) Ventures-backed CoinDCX will use the funding proceeds to more than double its workforce to 1K people in 2022, in addition to adding more products, Gupta said.
- Meanwhile, trading volumes are slowing as Indian payment service providers have stopped processing crypto transactions. But “the kind of confidence such high-quality funds have shown in the company in spite of these challenges is actually very promising,” said Gupta, referring to the recent issues on processing payments via the UPI platform.
- After accounting for the latest funding round, Gupta and Co-Founder Neeraj Khandelwal's stakes in the company diluted 6%, now holding 30% of the company, while investors hold 60%, Gupta told Bloomberg.
