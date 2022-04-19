Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX gets more funding at $1.25B valuation

Apr. 19, 2022 2:35 PM ETCOINBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Mature businessman trading with cryptocurrency

svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

  • India-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX raises $135M in a series D funding round, valuing the company at $2.15B, according to a statement Tuesday.
  • The financing round, which was led by Pantera Capital and Steadview Capital, makes CoinDCX the highest valued digital asset firm in India, Co-Founder and CEO Sumit Gupta highlighted.
  • Coinbase (COIN) Ventures-backed CoinDCX will use the funding proceeds to more than double its workforce to 1K people in 2022, in addition to adding more products, Gupta said.
  • Meanwhile, trading volumes are slowing as Indian payment service providers have stopped processing crypto transactions. But “the kind of confidence such high-quality funds have shown in the company in spite of these challenges is actually very promising,” said Gupta, referring to the recent issues on processing payments via the UPI platform.
  • After accounting for the latest funding round, Gupta and Co-Founder Neeraj Khandelwal's stakes in the company diluted 6%, now holding 30% of the company, while investors hold 60%, Gupta told Bloomberg.
  • Earlier, Crypto exchange Blockchain.com eyes an IPO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.