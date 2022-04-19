Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is set to trim its flight schedule in coming months. Flights will be reduced by 5% to 6% in June with smaller adjustments to come in the next month, per the Wall Street Journal.

“We felt like we were in shape and ready to go for the summer,” Spirit Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Matt Klein told the Wall Street Journal. “This last round of what we’ve been seeing the last few weeks has made us rethink that position and we just have to make these changes now to the network.”

The company has been dealing with significant issues in schedules amid staffing shortages and health restrictions in recent months. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, over 22% of the carrier’s flights have been delayed while 3.42% of flights have been canceled. In fact, the airline canceled hundreds of flights just this month to cope with weather and staffing problems.

These issues are far from isolated to Spirit (SAVE) however. The carriers would-be acquirers JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) have seen flights arrive on time 61% and 69% of flights this year. That includes cancellation rates of 9.8% and 4.5%. For the industry overall, cancellation rates have surpassed even the highs seen in 2014 wherein a spate of winter storms canceled over 1 million flights.

As a result, each carrier, as well as Alaska Air Group (ALK), have cut summer schedules despite forecasts of demand recovery from the likes of Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Airline stocks are broadly edging higher despite the schedule shifts, perhaps related to the

on many airlines.