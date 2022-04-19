Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) were among some of the healthcare equipment makers to earn bullish views at Piper Sandler after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued its annual Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) proposed rule on Monday.

The proposal suggests roughly a 3.1% hike in rates for fiscal 2023, which, according to Piper analysts led by Matt O'Brien, were approximately in line with the final rate increases implemented by the agency over the past years.

After the publication of the proposal, the team issued favorable remarks on Abiomed (ABMD), citing another year of stable changes to Y/Y reimbursement rates for the company’s heart pump, Impella, across several key Diagnosis Related Groups ((DRGs)).

Commenting on AtriCure (ATRC), the analysts noted that despite “some very modest reductions” seen for certain DRGs related to the maker of surgical ablation devices, “these reductions were less severe than those seen in fiscal '22.”

Boston Scientific (BSX) also witnessed a “nice increase” for certain codes related to a heart procedure called, LAAC, which, according to the analysts, bodes well for the company’s Watchman FLX cardiac device.

Despite a slight decrease in proposed TAVR codes affecting Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Medtronic (MDT), Piper expects the rates could move higher when the final rule is announced in a few months (usually in August).

In neurovascular, despite the cuts seen in certain codes for hemorrhagic stroke, the firm assumes unchanged rates to take effect and Stryker (SYK) and Medtronic (MDT) to be “well-positioned” due to the “nature of these cases.”

Meanwhile, the favorable changes to orthopedic reimbursement codes, particularly for ankle procedures, could benefit Stryker (SYK) and Paragon 28 (FNA) in its coverage, the firm added.

Read: The shares of health equipment makers are on the rise today partly due to the better-than-expected sales recorded by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for its MedTech segment in 1Q 2022.