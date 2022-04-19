Energy prices hit a speed bump Tuesday
- Following a rapid rise in oil (USO) and gas (NG1:COM) prices over the past week, WTI (CL1:COM) fell over 5% Tuesday, while Henry Hub gas (NG1:COM) fell over 8%; European gas closed below $30/mmbtu Tuesday, marking a ~10% decline over the past week.
- Both oil and US gas traded higher over the past five trading days, with energy equities (XLE) higher by ~2.5% on the week, despite a ~1.0% selloff Tuesday.
- There's no individual catalyst to point to that could explain the weak performance in energy commodities Tuesday, though demand concerns related China's Covid response, and mixed data on Russian sanction impacts remain an overhang for the market.
- Conversely, pipeline data showed North Dakota oil production fell in February, while Haliburton's (HAL) Q1 earnings conference all Tuesday flagged "sold out" frac fleets across the US; ~500kb/d of Libyan oil (TTE) remains shut in following recent protest-related interruptions.
- Despite strong upstream pricing, refiners have been star performers in the energy sector of late, with PBF up 16% over the past week and over 40% in the past month; CVR (CVI), Delek (DK) and Par Pacific (PARR) are up ~30% on the month and up double-digits over the past week.
- In the very near term, markets are likely to focus on DOE inventory reports, where results have shown surprising inventory builds of late; over the coming weeks, Q1 earnings commentary from Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) should provide the market with further insight into the industry's response to elevated oil prices.