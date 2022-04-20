Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reported slightly better than expected adjusted EPS on Wednesday, raised its dividend by 11%, and tightened its 2022 operating expense guidance toward the upper end of its previous range.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.97 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.95 and compared with $1.93 in Q4 2021 and $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net revenue of $892M, lining up with consensus, increased from $885M in Q4 2021 and from $851M in the year-ago quarter.

"Our record revenue performance this quarter is further evidence that Nasdaq can deliver consistently in multiple operating environments," said President and CEO Adena Friedman.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares were up 2.1% in Wednesday premarket trading.

Regarding guidance, Nasdaq (NDAQ) expects 2022 non-GAAP operating expense of $1.70B-$1.76B, tilting to the higher end of its previous range of $1.68B-$1.76B.

Solutions Segments revenue of $576M rose 15% Y/Y and fell from $581M in Q4 2021.

Market Services net revenue of $315M declined 6% Y/Y and rose from $303M in Q4.

Q1 non-GAAP operating expenses of $428M rose 9% from a year ago.

Annualized recurring revenue rose 9% Y/Y. Annualized SaaS revenue up 12%, representing 34% of ARR, up from 33% in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET

