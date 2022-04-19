Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares meander between gains and losses despite a Q1 earnings report that was generally in-line with estimates, with total revenues rising 24% Y/Y, driven by 37% growth in North America.

Q1 free cash flow came in at a negative $183M, the company's first negative quarter since Q1 2019 and a big flip from $157M free cash flow in the prior-year Q1, which may have investors concerned that inflation's impact on labor and equipment costs may be outweighing strong revenues.

Evercore's James West says not to worry: "The company is clearly investing for the multi-year upcycle... so we're not concerned about FCF being negative at all because this is what happens when the cycle gets started."

Halliburton (HAL) expects the rush to drill shale will accelerate as much of the global oil market looks for alternatives to riskier, costlier and more time consuming traditional projects like deepwater wells, CEO Jeff Miller said during the company's earnings conference call.

The company said its entire U.S. and Canadian fracking fleet is at work, leaving no spare capacity, which will continue to drive pricing for workers and gear higher through the current quarter.

As a result, Halliburton's operating margins increased 1.2 percentage points during the quarter from a year earlier to 11.9%, and margins for its drilling and evaluation segment climbed to 15.2%, the highest Q1 margin since 2010.

Halliburton (HAL) also raised its total spending outlook for North American oil and natural gas drillers, expecting a 35% boost this year, up from a prediction of 25% before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Jinjoo Lee at the Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street suspects all that optimism may have been baked into the stock price, which is up more than 80% YTD.

Tuesday's drop in oil prices also may be weighing on Halliburton shares, as WTI crude tumbled 5%.