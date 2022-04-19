Why did Roku stock pop today? Rosenblatt's bull leaves the sidelines
Apr. 19, 2022 3:47 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Roku stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) gained 8.2% Tuesday, building strength throughout the day, and pacing toward its best session since March 16 - when it rose 12.8%.
- The move-up is always welcome to those long the stock, which has fallen 66% over six months. On Tuesday, it came alongside some strong positivity from Rosenblatt's Barton Crockett, who otherwise had mostly Neutral takes on a number of technology and media names.
- Crockett sees 61% upside remaining in the stock after Tuesday's rally, though, starting Roku at Buy with a $188 price target. He cites still-healthy sales growth and no change to its "powerful gatekeeper position" as TV continues its secular move into streaming.
- It was victimized by a "wicked" turn by the market against high-multiple growth stocks, Crockett notes.
- Roku is set to report earnings after the close on April 28. Consensus expectations are for it to lose 17 cents a share (on a normalized basis), on revenues of just under $720 million.