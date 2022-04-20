M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Q1 net operating EPS handily beat consensus as credit quality stayed stable during the quarter and trust income increased from both the previous quarter and the year-ago quarter.

"Revenues were in line with expectations and expenses, which include the usual seasonal increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, were prudently managed," said M&T Bank Chief Financial Officer Darren J. King. "Our capital position remains very strong with an estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.6%, compared with 11.4% at last year's end."

Q1 net operating EPS of $2.73 vs. consensus of $2.34, $3.50 in Q4 2021 and $3.41 in Q1 2021.

Q1 annualized return on average common equity of 8.55% vs. 10.91% in Q4 2021 and 11.57% in Q4 2021.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income of $907M vs. $937M in Q4 and $985M in the year-ago quarter. Q1 net interest margin of 2.65% vs. 2.58% in the previous quarter and 2.97% in Q1 2021.

Provision for credit losses was $10M vs. a benefit of $15M in Q4 and benefit of $25M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 noninterest expense of $960M rose from $928M in Q4 2021 and from $919M in the year-ago quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense of $578M increased 12% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.

Average loans outstanding were $92.2B, down from 93.3B in Q4. Total deposits of $126.3B at March 31 slipped from $131.5B at Dec. 31, 2021.

Mortgage banking revenue of $109.1M fell from $139.3M in Q4 and $138.8M in Q1 2021.

Service charges on deposit accounts were $101.5M, down from $105.4M in Q4 and up from $92.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Trust income of $169.2M increased from $168.8M in Q4 and $156.0M in Q1 2021.

Brokerage and services income of $20.2M increased from $18.9M in Q4 and from $13.1M in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

