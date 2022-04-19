Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) fell almost 5%, on a report that several large PE firms don't want to participate in Elon Musk's $43 billion takeover of the social media giant.

Blackstone (BX), Vista Equity and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) are some of the biggest PE firms that decided against providing an "equity check" for a TWTR takeover, according to a FT report, which cited people familiar. The main concern among PE firm and banks is that Twitter doesn't generate enough cash to service the debt needed for a deal.

The FT article comes after the WSJ reported Monday that Apollo Global (APO) was considering participating in a bid for Twitter and may be able provide equity or debt financing, though the FT reported that Apollo is only considering providing debt or preferred equity funding.

Bank of America, RBC and Deutsche Bank are also among lenders considering whether to provide debt financing for a transaction, according to the FT.

Also earlier Tuesday CNBC's David Faber said Twitter (TWTR) was unlikely to see other interest besides Elon Musk.

"The more I report the less I believe there's anybody else that really could show up here," CNBC's David Faber said. "Private equities not real. That's also marketing. I'm sorry Orlando Bravo, good for you. You're not doing this deal. I mean come on."

The NYPost also reported on Tuesday that Musk plans to start a tender offer for Twitter in 10 days or so, though he's having more trouble than expected finding backers for his bid. The NY Post reported late Thursday that Thoma Bravo is said to be working on a possible rival bid for Twitter.

The FT on Tuesday reported that Thoma Bravo is studying a bid, though it hasn't decided what it will do.

Earlier, Musk's Twitter offer unlikely to succeed as board may view plan 'with horror': Rosenblatt.