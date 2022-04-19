Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) edges higher despite receiving two analyst downgrades to Neutral on Tuesday, at Bank of America and Wolfe Research, with respective $124 and $114 price targets.

"With growth less certain over the next 12 months, the investment thesis in Eastman increasingly depends on multiple expansion, which may prove difficult in a market where multiples are stalled and interest rates are heading higher," BofA's Matthew DeYoe writes.

Eastman (EMN) deserves praise for its more shareholder friendly capital deployment strategy, but higher raw material costs represent a headwind for the company's higher multiple businesses, which should impede upside to both earnings and valuation until further pricing actions are taken, DeYoe says.

Eastman Chemical (EMN) enjoyed an excellent 2021 and the dividend is very well covered, but the shares are "modestly priced," Patrick Doyle writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.