Netflix GAAP EPS of $3.53 beats by $0.62, revenue of $7.87B misses by $70M

Apr. 19, 2022 4:01 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor51 Comments
  • Netflix press release (NASDAQ:NFLX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.53 beats by $0.62.
  • Revenue of $7.87B (+9.9% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
  • Shares -16%
  • Global streaming paid net additions -0.20M vs. 2.50M guidance. Global Streaming Paid Memberships: 221.64M vs. 224.34M guidance.
  • Q2 Guidance: Revenue of $8.05B vs. $8.22B consensus, EPS of $3.00 vs. $3.04 consensus.
  • Global Streaming Paid Memberships: -2M, Global streaming paid net additions 219.64M.
  • The suspension of our service in Russia and winding-down of all Russian paid memberships resulted in a -0.7m impact on paid net adds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.