Netflix GAAP EPS of $3.53 beats by $0.62, revenue of $7.87B misses by $70M
Apr. 19, 2022 4:01 PM ET Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)
- Netflix press release (NASDAQ:NFLX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.53 beats by $0.62.
- Revenue of $7.87B (+9.9% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
- Shares -16%
- Global streaming paid net additions -0.20M vs. 2.50M guidance. Global Streaming Paid Memberships: 221.64M vs. 224.34M guidance.
- Q2 Guidance: Revenue of $8.05B vs. $8.22B consensus, EPS of $3.00 vs. $3.04 consensus.
- Global Streaming Paid Memberships: -2M, Global streaming paid net additions 219.64M.
- The suspension of our service in Russia and winding-down of all Russian paid memberships resulted in a -0.7m impact on paid net adds.