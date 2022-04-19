IBM Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 beats by $0.01, revenue of $14.2B beats by $360M
Apr. 19, 2022 4:09 PM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor18 Comments
- IBM press release (NYSE:IBM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $14.2B (+7.7% Y/Y) beats by $360M.
- Shares +3%.
- Software revenue up 12 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
- Consulting revenue up 13 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue down 2 percent, flat at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
- FY22 Guidance:
- Revenue growth: Expects constant currency revenue growth at the high end of the mid-single digit range. The company also expects an additional 3.5 point contribution from incremental sales to Kyndryl. At mid-April 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be a three to four point headwind.
- Free Cash Flow: The company continues to expect $10 billion to $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow.