IBM Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 beats by $0.01, revenue of $14.2B beats by $360M

  • IBM press release (NYSE:IBM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $14.2B (+7.7% Y/Y) beats by $360M.
  • Shares +3%.
  • Software revenue up 12 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
  • Consulting revenue up 13 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
  • Infrastructure revenue down 2 percent, flat at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Revenue growth: Expects constant currency revenue growth at the high end of the mid-single digit range. The company also expects an additional 3.5 point contribution from incremental sales to Kyndryl. At mid-April 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be a three to four point headwind.
  • Free Cash Flow: The company continues to expect $10 billion to $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow.
