Interactive Brokers Q1 earnings meet estimate as trading activity subsides

Apr. 19, 2022 4:15 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Digitally enhanced shot of an attractive businesswoman using a cellphone superimposed over a graph showing the ups and downs of the stock market

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

  • Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) earnings slipped from the previous quarter and took a sharper drop from Q1 2021 results, when meme stocks revved up trading activity a year ago, the company announced Tuesday after the market close.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.82, matching the consensus estimate, fell from $0.83 in Q4 2021 and $0.98 in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 adjusted net revenue of $692M, trailing the $703.3M consensus, increased from $683M in the prior quarter and fell from $796M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Interactive Brokers (IBKR) stock is dipping 1.9% in after-hours trading.
  • Commission revenue fell 15% Y/Y to $349M as customer stock volume dropped from an unusually active trading period last year; that amount, though, rose from $320M in Q4 2021.
  • Net interest income of $282M fell 8% Y/Y on a decline in securities lending activity, partially offset by gains on margin lending and segregated cash balances; the Q1 level was also lower than $295M in Q4.
  • Total noninterest expenses of $251M compared with $230M in the prior quarter and $254M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Customer accounts of 1.81M increased from 1.68M in Q4.
  • Total daily average revenue trades 2.52M increased from 2.44M in Q4 and fell 24% from a year ago.
  • Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
  • In early April, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) said daily average revenue trades in March slipped from 2% from February and 18% from March 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.