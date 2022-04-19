Interactive Brokers Q1 earnings meet estimate as trading activity subsides
Apr. 19, 2022 4:15 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) earnings slipped from the previous quarter and took a sharper drop from Q1 2021 results, when meme stocks revved up trading activity a year ago, the company announced Tuesday after the market close.
- Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.82, matching the consensus estimate, fell from $0.83 in Q4 2021 and $0.98 in Q1 2021.
- Q1 adjusted net revenue of $692M, trailing the $703.3M consensus, increased from $683M in the prior quarter and fell from $796M in the year-ago quarter.
- Interactive Brokers (IBKR) stock is dipping 1.9% in after-hours trading.
- Commission revenue fell 15% Y/Y to $349M as customer stock volume dropped from an unusually active trading period last year; that amount, though, rose from $320M in Q4 2021.
- Net interest income of $282M fell 8% Y/Y on a decline in securities lending activity, partially offset by gains on margin lending and segregated cash balances; the Q1 level was also lower than $295M in Q4.
- Total noninterest expenses of $251M compared with $230M in the prior quarter and $254M in the year-ago quarter.
- Customer accounts of 1.81M increased from 1.68M in Q4.
- Total daily average revenue trades 2.52M increased from 2.44M in Q4 and fell 24% from a year ago.
- Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
- In early April, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) said daily average revenue trades in March slipped from 2% from February and 18% from March 2021.