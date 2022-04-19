EuroDry to acquire 2005-built drybulk vessel M/V Santa Cruz for $15.75M

  • Owner and operator of drybulk vessels EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire M/V Santa Cruz, a 76,440 deadweight tonnage drybulk vessel built in 2005, for $15.75M.
  • EDRY said it will assume the existing charter of the vessel at $14.8K per day until July, and that it will finance the acquisition with its own funds.
  • The vessel is expected to be delivered to EDRY around April-end.
  • "At current market rates, we expect that M/V Santa Cruz will make a significant contribution to our net income and EBITDA," said EuroDry CEO Aristides Pittas.
