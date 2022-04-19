EuroDry to acquire 2005-built drybulk vessel M/V Santa Cruz for $15.75M
Apr. 19, 2022 4:18 PM ETEuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Owner and operator of drybulk vessels EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire M/V Santa Cruz, a 76,440 deadweight tonnage drybulk vessel built in 2005, for $15.75M.
- EDRY said it will assume the existing charter of the vessel at $14.8K per day until July, and that it will finance the acquisition with its own funds.
- The vessel is expected to be delivered to EDRY around April-end.
- "At current market rates, we expect that M/V Santa Cruz will make a significant contribution to our net income and EBITDA," said EuroDry CEO Aristides Pittas.
- EDRY stock earlier closed +5% at $37.81.