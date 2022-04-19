Streaming rivals dip as Netflix user miss signals slowdown
Apr. 19, 2022 4:21 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), WBD, NFLXAMZN, PARA, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor62 Comments
- Big streaming rivals are also on the decline after hours following disappointing results from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - which itself is down 23.4% after shrinking its subscriber base in the first quarter.
- Netflix's 200,000-subscriber drop - against some scaled-back predictions that it would grow by 2.5 million - is raising questions about just how far off the end of the total addressable streaming market (once seen as an ever-expanding pie) actually is.
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), which has banked heavily on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ as a key part of its future, is down 0.4% after hours. HBO Max parent Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has shed 4.9% postmarket. Amazon.com (AMZN) has much more to its business than streaming, of course, but it's down 1% after hours.
- Paramount+ parent Paramount Global (PARA) is down 3.8% after hours. Peacock parent Comcast (CMCSA) is getting off relatively light, unchanged.