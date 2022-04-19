U.S. junk bond spreads widen as debt market prices in slower economic growth

Spreads on CCC-rated debt, one of the riskiest subsets of U.S. junk bonds, have widened around 50 basis points in April as investors discount expectations for weaker economic growth and recession risks, Bloomberg reported.

In other words, as the risk premium on CCC bonds increases, investors are demanding more compensation to hold those bonds in the wake of tighter monetary policy, geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and increasing chances of a recession. Note that this speculative debt is comprised of companies with large debt levels and with bonds on the brink of default.

Moreover, CCC bonds are showing signs of trouble as spreads have widened 125 basis points this year compared with 57 bps for BB-rated debt and 69 bps on average for all junk bonds, according to data from Bloomberg.

“We are steering away from the most egregious parts of the market in terms of credit risk,” Brandywine Global analyst Jack Parker told Bloomberg Tuesday. “Investors would be smart to avoid CCC risk, especially the highly levered LBO deals where interest coverage is low and covenants are loose, leaving little room for error should they experience a fundamental slowdown in the business,” he added.

And while the Federal Reserve pivots to a much more hawkish stance than a year ago, high yield bond-related ETFs are deep in the red YTD, with iShares High Yield Corporate Bond (HYG) -8%, Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) -8.1% and BlackRock Corporate High Yield (HYT) -14.9%. Nevertheless, yields across the board have been skyrocketing - ending the 40-year bond bull market seen prior to the pandemic - to the point where some analysts dismiss their bullish bet on Treasury bonds, the safest and most liquid form of collateral.

Previously, (April 18) Goldman Sachs sees a 35% chance of a U.S. recession over the next two years.