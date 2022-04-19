Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) said Tuesday that its Wichita, Kansas, facility will be its new U.S. headquarters, and it is actively recruiting to immediately fill more than 180 jobs in Wichita and ~500 jobs across the U.S.

The Wichita facility already is home to a flight service center and an expert flight test center, the Canadian company said.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) also confirmed additional orders for modified versions of its Global 6000 aircraft, as part of a potential $465M order from the U.S. Air Force.

Separately, proxy firms ISS and Glass Lewis are both backing Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRBF) proposal to reduce its common shares, which the company says could help increase its stock price and reduce transaction costs for investors.

ISS says a consolidation could broaden company financing alternatives by raising the stock price.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) said last month that it will seek approval at the annual shareholder meeting in May for a reverse stock split that could range between 10-for-1 and 30-for-1.