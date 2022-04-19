Indiva in pact with Dime Industries to bring cannabis vape products to Canada
Apr. 19, 2022 4:31 PM ETIndiva Limited (NDVAF)SNDLBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Canadian licensed producer, Indiva Limited (OTCQX:NDVAF), announced a licensing and manufacturing agreement with U.S.-based Dime Industries to produce and distribute cannabis vape products in Canada.
- The agreement runs for five years initially, following which it will be automatically renewed for another three additional five-year terms.
- Orange County, California-based Dime Industries manufactures and distributes vape products infused with its proprietary hardware and cannabis formulations.
- Indiva (OTCQX:NDVAF) intends to commence the production of Dime vape products in Canada as soon as possible, the company said, adding that the initial deliveries to wholesalers were planned for 3Q 2022.
- Read: Last year, Sundial Growers (SNDL) disclosed a $22M strategic investment in Indiva (OTCQX:NDVAF). The proceeds were earmarked for debt reduction, working capital, and general corporate services.