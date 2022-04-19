Genworth Financial faced with proxy fight by activist investor

Apr. 19, 2022 4:38 PM ETGenworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)ACTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Scott Klarquist, chief investment officer of Seven Corners Capital, said on Tuesday that he has filed a proxy statement urging shareholders of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) to withhold votes for members of the board's compensation committee and to vote against approving the advisory vote on the insurer's executive compensation proposal.
  • Genworth (GNW) stock is slipping 1.1% in after-hours trading.
  • In a statement, Klarquist said he sought to engage with Genworth's (GNW) board to improve corporate governance at the company by submitting his nomination as a director at the 2022 annual meeting. He contended that the company declined to nominate him without any of the nominating and corporate governance committee contacting him or interview him.
  • Klarquist also objects to CEO James McInerney's compensation. He said that the CEO has been given $70M in total compensation in the past nine years, including $30M in total cash compensation. Meanwhile, the value of Genworth's (GNW) stock fell 50% during the same period.
  • He also pointed out that he has acquired more Genworth (GNW) shares in the past 13 months than the company's independent directors have collectively purchased in the past five years.
  • In February, Genworth (GNW) said it would evaluate a shareholder return program once it reached its debt target of $1.0B and its spinoff, Enact (ACT) starts its regular common dividend.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.