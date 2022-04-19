Genworth Financial faced with proxy fight by activist investor
- Scott Klarquist, chief investment officer of Seven Corners Capital, said on Tuesday that he has filed a proxy statement urging shareholders of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) to withhold votes for members of the board's compensation committee and to vote against approving the advisory vote on the insurer's executive compensation proposal.
- Genworth (GNW) stock is slipping 1.1% in after-hours trading.
- In a statement, Klarquist said he sought to engage with Genworth's (GNW) board to improve corporate governance at the company by submitting his nomination as a director at the 2022 annual meeting. He contended that the company declined to nominate him without any of the nominating and corporate governance committee contacting him or interview him.
- Klarquist also objects to CEO James McInerney's compensation. He said that the CEO has been given $70M in total compensation in the past nine years, including $30M in total cash compensation. Meanwhile, the value of Genworth's (GNW) stock fell 50% during the same period.
- He also pointed out that he has acquired more Genworth (GNW) shares in the past 13 months than the company's independent directors have collectively purchased in the past five years.
- In February, Genworth (GNW) said it would evaluate a shareholder return program once it reached its debt target of $1.0B and its spinoff, Enact (ACT) starts its regular common dividend.