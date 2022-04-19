HHS Sec. Becerra says appeal likely of national mask mandate on transportation
Apr. 19, 2022 4:47 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), AAL, LUV, UALHA, SAVE, JBLU, ALKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra said that an appeal of a federal judge's decision on Monday to overturn the Biden administration's mask mandate is likely coming.
- "We are right now in the process of deciding, and we likely will appeal that ruling. Stay tuned," Becerra said at a news conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, CNN reported.
- At the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it could take a few days before the Justice Department decides to challenge the decision.
- "Public health decisions shouldn't be made by the courts," she said, NBC News reported. "They should be made by public health experts."
- Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Alaska Air (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).
- The CDC recently extended the mandate to May 3 due to cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 BA.2 Omicron subvariant.