HHS Sec. Becerra says appeal likely of national mask mandate on transportation

Apr. 19, 2022 4:47 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), AAL, LUV, UALHA, SAVE, JBLU, ALKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

person throws a protective mask into the trash can - end of covid-19 corona crisis concept picture

RoMiEg/iStock via Getty Images

  • Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra said that an appeal of a federal judge's decision on Monday to overturn the Biden administration's mask mandate is likely coming.
  • "We are right now in the process of deciding, and we likely will appeal that ruling. Stay tuned," Becerra said at a news conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, CNN reported.
  • At the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it could take a few days before the Justice Department decides to challenge the decision.
  • "Public health decisions shouldn't be made by the courts," she said, NBC News reported. "They should be made by public health experts."
  • Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Alaska Air (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Hawaiian Holdings (HA).
  • The CDC recently extended the mandate to May 3 due to cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 BA.2 Omicron subvariant.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.