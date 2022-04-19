API oil inventories are bullish, relative to DOE expectations for Wednesday
Apr. 19, 2022 4:43 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- The American Petroleum Institute "API" reported crude inventories fell 4.5mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 2.5mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing rose 0.1mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories rose 2.9mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.0mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories fell 1.7mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.8mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a draw of 3.3mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.7mb.
- The API figures are bullish, relative to DOE expectations (USO) (XLE).