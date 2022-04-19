Labcorp, Xcell Biosciences to collaborate to enhance cell and gene therapy development
Apr. 19, 2022 4:44 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday announced a collaboration with developer of cell and gene therapy technologies Xcell Biosciences.
- Labcorp and Xcell will work on a series of projects focused on improving the safety and efficacy of cell and gene therapies.
- The projects included in the collaboration will use Xcell's incubator system to grow and expand research-grade CAR-T cell material used to attack cancer cells.
- Labcorp said cell and gene therapies are being tested for use in the treatment of many diseases, including Parkinson's disease and both solid tumors and blood-based cancers.
- Labcorp and Xcell's collaboration follows Labcorp's strategic investment in Xcell in November last year.
- LH stock earlier closed +1.5% at $271.14.