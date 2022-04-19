IBM rises as software, consulting sales lead strong quarterly results

IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares rose almost 3% in after-hours trading, Tuesday, as the tech titan reported better-than-expected first-quarter results led by strong performance in its software and consulting services businesses.

Following the close of trading, IBM (IBM) said that it for the first three months of the year it earned $1.40 a share, excluding one-time items, on $14.2 billion in revenue. The results topped the estimates of Wall Street analysts, who had forecast IBM (IBM) to earn $1.39 a share, on sales of $13.84 billion.

IBM (IBM) Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said demand for hybrid cloud artificial intelligence led the growth in the company's software and consulting services, and show that IBM (IBM) has become "a more focused business." Late last year, IBM (IBM) spun off its Kyndryl (KD) managed services business as part of a strategy aimed at putting more emphasis on software and consulting.

Software revenue during the first quarter rose 12.3% from a year ago, to $5.8 billion, with sales from hybrid platform products climbing 7%, revenue from Red Hat up by 18% and security sales rising by 5% over the first quarter of 2021.

Consulting revenue also performed well, rising to $4.8 billion, or 13.3% from a year ago.

IBM (IBM) also saw revenue from infrastructure of $3.2 billion, but that amount slipped by 2.3% from the first quarter last year.

Going forward, IBM (IBM) didn't give a specific revenue forecast for all of 2022, but said its expects sales to be at "the high end of the mid-single digit range." Wall Street analysts have forecast IBM (IBM) to report revenue of almost $61 billion for the year.

Krishna briefly addressed Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, and said the conflict's effect on IBM's (IBM) business was "measurable, but not large."

Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring raised his rating on IBM's (IBM) to overweight, and set a price target of $150 a share on the company's stock. Woodring said IBM (IBM) is in a strong position to outperform other high-end tech software and services providers this year.