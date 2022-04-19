Florida's DeSantis threatens to punish Twitter for thwarting Musk takeover

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appeared to be threatening Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) after its board adopted a poison pill in a likely attempt to block his $43 billion takeover offer.

"The state of Florida and our pension system, we have shares of Twitter, I didn’t buy it, we have people that run the fund," according a tweet from the Recount, which aired a video of DeSantis' comments. "But, nevertheless, it hasn't exactly been great on returns on investment, it has been pretty stagnant for many, many years. To me, I think that is probably an injury to the fund.”

"We’re gonna be looking at ways the state of Florida potentially can be holding these Twitter board of directors accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty,” DeSantis said.

Desantis added that people need to "stay tuned" for his next as far as Twitter (TWTR) is concerned.

Desantis' comments come after the NYPost earlier reported that Musk plans to start a tender offer for Twitter in 10 days or so, though he's having more trouble than expected finding backers for his bid.

Musk hinted over the weekend at a potential tender offer for Twitter shares. Musk may see a tender offer, where the buyer goes directly to shareholders requesting that they tender their shares at a specific price, as a potential way around a possible board rejection or as a way to get around a poison pill.

DeSantis' comments also follow after Donald Trump last week said he probably wouldn't return to Twitter (TWTR) if Musk were to buy the social media platform. Trump was been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) last year and following his banishment started rival platform Truth Social this year as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants. Truth Social is going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC).

Twitter shares dropped almost 5% on Tuesday on multiple media reports that Musk appeared to having difficulty finding financing for his $43 billion Twitter (TWTR) bid, including an FT report that several large private equity firms weren't interested in a deal.

