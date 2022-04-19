First Horizon Q1 results reflect lower net interest income, ROTCE
Apr. 19, 2022 4:53 PM ETFirst Horizon Corporation (FHN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) first-quarter earnings on Tuesday came in slightly above expectations, though net interest income and return on tangible common equity were lower.
- Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.38 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.35 but fell from $0.48 in Q4 2021 and $0.51 in Q1 2021.
- Q1 net interest income of $479M slid from $498M in Q4 2021 and $508M from Q1 of last year.
- Return on average tangible common equity was 13.0% in Q1 vs. 14.7% in Q4 2021 and 20.2% in Q1 2021.
- Provision for credit losses benefit of $40M compared with a benefit of $65M in Q4 2021.
- Average loans of $54.1B in Q1 slipped from $54.7B in Q4 2021 and $58.2B in Q1 2021. Average deposits were $74.2B, down slightly from $74.6B in Q4 2021 and $71.0B in Q1 2021.
- Q1 net charge-off ratio of 0.07% rose from 0.01% in Q4 2021 and 0.06% in Q1 2021.
- Towards the end of January, First Horizon declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share.