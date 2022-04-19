Rocket Lab gets multi-launch contract from HawkEye 360
Apr. 19, 2022 4:59 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) said Tuesday it was selected by Virginia-based HawkEye 360 to launch 3 Electron missions for the geospatial analytics provider.
- The first mission is scheduled to be RKLB's inaugural Electron mission from Launch Complex 2 on Wallops Island, Virginia no earlier than Dec.
- The multi-launch contract will see RKLB deliver 15 satellites to low Earth orbit across 3 Electron missions expected between late 2022 and 2024.
- RKLB will initially deploy 3 HawkEye 360 satellites as part of a rideshare mission, and then deploy 6 satellites each on 2 dedicated Electron launches.
- RKLB will also supply HawkEye 360 with separation systems produced by Planetary Systems, a space hardware firm it acquired in Dec.