Rocket Lab gets multi-launch contract from HawkEye 360

Apr. 19, 2022 4:59 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Rocket take off on black background

Alexyz3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) said Tuesday it was selected by Virginia-based HawkEye 360 to launch 3 Electron missions for the geospatial analytics provider.
  • The first mission is scheduled to be RKLB's inaugural Electron mission from Launch Complex 2 on Wallops Island, Virginia no earlier than Dec.
  • The multi-launch contract will see RKLB deliver 15 satellites to low Earth orbit across 3 Electron missions expected between late 2022 and 2024.
  • RKLB will initially deploy 3 HawkEye 360 satellites as part of a rideshare mission, and then deploy 6 satellites each on 2 dedicated Electron launches.
  • RKLB will also supply HawkEye 360 with separation systems produced by Planetary Systems, a space hardware firm it acquired in Dec.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.