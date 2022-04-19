Geospace Technologies awarded $7M in ocean bottom node rental contracts

Apr. 19, 2022 5:01 PM ETGeospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) on Tuesday announced two contracts worth over $7M for the renting of its OBX series of ocean bottom nodes for both deepwater and shallow water marine seismic surveys.
  • Tuesday's announcement comes just weeks after GEOS completed a $10M sale of OBX deepwater ocean bottom nodes to an international seismic contractor.
  • The first contract is with an international marine geophysical services provider who will rent about 7.5K OBX-750E seabed ocean bottom wireless seismic data acquisition nodes.
  • The second contract is with another international marine geophysical service provider who will rent 1.9K OBX2-90 and OBX2-125 nodes to conduct a seismic survey in the North Sea.
  • GEOS stock +4.1% to $6.10 in aftermarket trading.
