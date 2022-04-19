Guyana's government may create a national oil company to manage its resources, and is considering whether to exclude Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from bidding on new exploration areas, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told the BNEF Summit on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

One option under consideration is handing exploration licenses to a state-owned oil company, which would be operated by a "strategic partner," possibly from the Middle East, Jagdeo said, which would allow the government to play a "very passive role" in oil development.

Another option is to open up bidding to private oil companies through an auction, Jagdeo also said, and the government could exclude Exxon (XOM) and its partners Hess (HES) and Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF) from any auction because they already control nearly all the country's oil resources.

Exxon's (XOM) current operations in the Stabroek block - where the company and its partners have found 10B boe - would not be affected.

"There's been a lot of call for renegotiation of the contract, but we have opted not to do so," Jagdeo told BNEF, but the new licenses would be important because they will help correct the "inequity" of the original Exxon (XOM) production sharing contract.

