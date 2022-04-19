Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Q1 FFO topped analysts' average estimate while revenue missed the consensus. In addition, the Southern California-focused industrial REIT increased 2022 guidance.

The company share of core FFO is now expected to be $1.84-$1.88, up from its prior range of $1.77-$1.81; the increased range, though, is less than the average analyst estimate of $1.90.

Rexford (REXR) stock is rising 0.5% in after-hours trading.

For the year, the company expects same property net operating income growth of 4.0%-5.0%, up from 3.25%-4.25% previously; Rexford (REXR) guides for 2022 same-property portfolio cash NOI growth of 6.75%-7.75%, up from its prior range of 6.0%-7.0%.

G&A expenses and net interest expense are expected to be slightly higher than previous ranges. Rexford (REXR) guides to 2022 G&A expenses of $59.0M-$60.0M, up from $58.0M-$59.0M and net interest expense of $39.0M-$40.0M, up from $38.0M-$39.0M previously.

Q1 company share of FFO per share of $0.48, exceeding the $0.45 consensus, increased from $0.37 in Q1 2022.

Q1 total revenue of $140.8M fell short of the $141.6M consensus and increased from $99.8M in Q1 2021.

Same-store portfolio NOI of $76.4M rose 8.0% from a year ago and same-property portfolio cash NOI of $72.0M increased 11.7% Y/Y.

"Looking ahead, we have over $500M of additional investments under contract or accepted offer and a range of accretive internal growth initiatives, and, when combined with our low-leverage balance sheet, we are well positioned to drive cash flow growth and significant value creation for our stakeholders," said co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer.

Conference call on April 20 at 1:00 PM ET.

